Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 27 ,2022
How Chennai is decked up for the 44th Chess Olympiad in India
Image: @chennaichess22/@aicf_chess/Instagram
Here's the entry gate to the venue for the 44th Chess Olympiad, scheduled to begin on July 28, at Mahabalipuram near Chennai.
Image: @aicfchess/Twitter
The Napier Bridge in Chennai decked up in the black and white chess theme has become the latest tourist attraction in the city.
Image: @aicf_chess/Instagram
Indian Grand Master Vishwanathan Anand shared the picture of a milk packet, containing an advertisement for the 44th Chess Olympiad in India.
Image: @vishy64theking/Twitter
The metro trains in Chennai have been decorated with the posters for the Chess Olympiad 2022.
Image: @chennaichess22/Instagram
Here's a look at the Chess Olympiad hall in the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
Image: @aicfchess/Twitter
Tourist-friendly autos have been specially arranged for the 44th Chess Olympiad by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.
Image: @jeyaseelan_vp/Twitter
Posters of the official mascot for the 44th Chess Olympiad, Thambi can be seen put all over the town.
Image: @chennaichess22/Instagram
Here's a look at the glorious Kaldan Samudhra Palace, where the teams are staying during the 44th Chess Olympiad.
Image: @KevinHoegy/Twitter
Participants from over 200 countries are set to compete in the 44th Chess Olympiad, which begins on July 28.
Image: @aicfchess/Twitter
