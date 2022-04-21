How could MI line-up look in its battle of survival against CSK?
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Captain Rohit Sharma will lead the Mumbai Indians side in tonight's game against Chennai Super Kings.
Ishan Kishan will open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma and will also don the wicket-keeping gloves.
Dewald Brevis is expected to retain his spot in the playing XI for tonight's clash against CSK.
Suryakumar Yadav will continue to bat at the No. 4 position for Mumbai Indians in tonight's game.
Tilak Varma is also expected to retain his place in the playing XI for tonight's clash against CSK.
Kieron Pollard will continue to don his all-rounders' hat in tonight's game against CSK.
Fabian Allen is expected to play as one of the two spinners for Mumbai in tonight's game against CSK.
Murugan Ashwin is expected to feature in the playing XI for tonight's game against CSK.
Jasprit Bumrah will continue to lead the pace attack for Mumbai in tonight's game against CSK.
Tymal Mills is expected to feature in the playing XI as one of the three pace bowlers for Mumbai.
Jaydev Unadkat is also expected to feature in the playing XI as one of the three fast bowlers for Mumbai.
