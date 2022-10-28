Vishal Tiwari
Oct 28 ,2022
How cricket fraternity reacted to Zimbabwe's humbling of Pakistan
Image: ICC
I have nothing but admiration for what Zimbabwe have been doing these last few months. What they lack in resources they make up with spirit: Harsha Bhogle
Image: ICC
It’s not an upset.. It was always Zimbabwe’s match. Bad day for neighbours: Amit Mishra
Image: ICC
Zim beat Pak. And do not call this an upset. It'd be disrespectful to @ZimCricketv who've played so well and deserve all the respect and praise: Wasim Jaffer
Image: ICC
Ho gayi teri balle balle, ho jayegi balle balle wah @ZimCricketv #PAKvsZIM: Harbhajan Singh
Image: ICC
What a fabulous effort by Zimbabwe to beat Pakistan defending 130. Held their nerves brilliantly. Very happy for them: Venkatesh Prasad
Image: ICC
