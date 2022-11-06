Suraj Alva
How does T20 WC Super 12 standings look like after India & Pakistan reach the semi-finals?
Image: AP
Pakistan looked to be on the verge of making an early exit from T20 World Cup. They sneaked into the semi-final courtesy of their victory over Bangladesh.
Image: AP
Pakistan's victory over Bangladesh saw them reach the top of the Group 2 points table.
Image: AP
With Pakistan winning against Bangladesh, Team India slipped to the second spot ahead for their match against Zimbabwe.
Image: AP
Team India needs to beat Zimbabwe to reclaim the top spot on the points table.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/ Instagram
South Africa finished their campaign in the third spot after losing to the Netherlands in their last match
Image: AP
South Africa had to beat the Netherlands to make it to the last four, however, the Proteas fell short of the target by 13 runs.
Image: AP
The Netherlands ended the campaign with their biggest win to date. The dutch not only beat South Africa but also dashed their semi-final hopes
Image: AP
Bangladesh who was in the race for the semi-final spot lost to Pakistan and ended their campaign in the 5th spot.
Image: AP
Zimbabwe might not qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-final. However they can gain direct entry into next year's edition if they upset India in the final match.
Image: AP
