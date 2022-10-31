Suraj Alva
Oct 31 ,2022
How does T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 standings look like after India vs South Africa?
South Africa after their five-wicket win over India on Sunday is currently on the top of the Group 2 points table with 5 points.
Team India suffered their first loss in the T20 World Cup campaign and is placed second in the group with 4 points.
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs courtesy of which they occupy the third spot on the Group 2 points table. Shakib Al Hasan's team has four points so far.
Following the heartbreaking loss against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe take the fourth spot in Group two with 3 points.
Pakistan tasted their first win in T20 World Cup after beating the Netherlands. The men in green are 5th with 2 points.
The Netherlands after losing all their three matches so far are currently at the bottom of the points table with no points.
Riding on the century from Glenn Phillips New Zealand beat Sri Lanka to keep unbeaten run intact. The Kiwis are currently on top spot of Group 1 points table.
England is currently second on the Group 1 points table with 3 points. The last match against Australia was washed out due to rain.
Ireland with one win, one loss and one tie ending in no result is third with 3 points and still in contention for a place in the final four.
Australia just like England and Ireland have 3 points. They are fourth in Group 1 and need to win remaining matches to stay in semifinal contention.
Sri Lanka with 2 loss and 1 win are currently 5th on the points table with 2 points. The Asian Champions are running out of time to book a semi-final spot.
Afghanistan is rooted at the bottom of the Group 1 points table with no wins and two matches washed out. The Mohammad Nabi-led team will look to spring surpise
