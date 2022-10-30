Jigyanshushri Mahanta
How does T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 standings look like after Kiwis crush Lankans?
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
New Zealand are placed at the top of the Group 1 points table at the T20 WC Super 12 stage with two wins and a no-result from three games.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
England are placed 2nd with three points. They have won a game, lost one, and have returned with one no-result.
Image: AP
Ireland are placed 3rd in Group 1 with three points and an NRR of -1.169.
Image: AP
Hosts Australia are 4th with same points as England and Ireland. However, they have an NRR of -1.555.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka have won a match, while losing on two occasions after playing 3 Super 12 games. They are 5th with two points.
Image: AP
Afghanistan are placed at the bottom of the Group 1 standings with one loss and two no-results. They have earned two points so far.
Image: AP
Team India top the Group 2 standings with two wins in two games. They have earned four points and have an NRR of +1.425.
Image: AP
South Africa are 2nd in Group 2 with one win and a no-result from two Super 12 games. They have an NRR of +5.200.
Image: AP
Zimbabwe have equal points as South Africa but are third in the Super 12 standings for Group 2 with an NRR of +0.050.
Image: @TheRealPCB/Twitter
Bangladesh are fourth in Group 2 with a win and a loss in two Super 12 games at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.
Image: AP
Pakistan are 5th in the Super 12 standings with no wins from two matches.
Image: t20worldcup.com/ICC
The Netherlands are 6th in the points table with two losses from two games.
Image: AP
