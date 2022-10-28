Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 28 ,2022
How does T20 World Cup Super 12 standings look like after Pakistan's Zimbabwe humiliation?
Image: @TheRealPCB/Twitter
India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs on Thursday and currently top the Group 2 points table at the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 with 2 wins.
Image: AP
With the win over Bangladesh on Thursday, South Africa reached the no. 2 spot in the Group 2 standings, with one win and a no result from two matches.
Image: AP
Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by a run and are now placed at the third spot in the Group 2 points table with three points to their credit.
Image: @TheRealPCB/Twitter
Bangladesh are placed fourth in the points table with one win against Netherlands and a loss to South Africa.
Image: AP
Pakistan are yet to open their points tally after losing to India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
The Netherlands are placed at the bottom of the Group 2 points table at the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 with two losses.
Image: AP
New Zealand top the Group 1 points table with one win and a no-result so far in the Super 12 stage.
Image: AP
Ireland are placed in the 2nd position in Group 1 with one win from three games. They have earned three points so far.
Image: AP
Sri Lanka are placed 3rd in the Group 1 point table at the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 with two points to their credit.
Image: AP
England are placed fourth in the standings with one win and a loss in two games, ahead of their match against Australia.
Image: AP
The hosts Australia are placed 5th in the Group 1 points table with one win and a loss, before facing England on Friday.
Image: AP
Afghanistan are placed at the bottom of the Group 1 points table with one loss in three games, after two of their games were washed out.
Image: AP
