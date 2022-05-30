How Gujarat Titans tamed Royals to lift IPL 2022 trophy in debut season
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Gujarat Titans thanks to an inspiring performance from skipper Hardik Pandya beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to lift the maiden IPL crown. The match was their first in front of their home fans.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Gujarat Titans, one of two new teams in the IPL dominated the group stage finishing first on the IPL 2022 Points table. The Titans then beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 to reach the final and lifted the trophy after beating the same opponent.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Hardik Pandya became the fourth Indian captain to lift the Indian Premier League trophy after MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Hardik Pandya proved his doubters wrong by not only leading Gujarat Titans to a title win but also leading the team with the bat scoring 487 runs and picking up 8 wickets. As a skipper Hardik got the best out of his teammates.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Hardik Pandya save the best for the last as he produced a stunning performance with the ball finishing with figures of 3/17. While batting he steadied the run chase with a solid 34 runs contribution
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
After a number of indifferent seasons, David Miller was back at his best playing a key role in the Gujarat Titans' victory. The South African played some match-winning knocks and finished the season with 481 runs in 16 matches.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Rashid Khan may not have won the Purple Cap this year, but his economical bowling figures, along with his 19 wickets mad eth difference for the Titans. Besides bowling, he also made vital contributions with the bat as well.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI