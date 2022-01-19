'How I Met Your Father' streaming online: Meet the complete cast of HIMYM reboot
Image: Instagram/@howimetyourfather___
'How I Met Your Father' revolves around Sophie, played by Hilary Duff, who rose to fame after he roles in 'Lizzie McGuire', 'A Cinderella Story', 'Younger' and other hit projects.
Image: Instagram/@hilaryduff
Chris Lowell takes on the role of Jesse in the HIMYM reboot and was last seen in 'Enlisted', 'Private Practice', 'Promising Young Woman', etc.
Image: Instagram/@howimetyourfather___
Francia Raisa, who plays Valentina is famous for her roles in 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager', 'Bring It On: All or Nothing' and other enjoyable films and shows.
Image: Instagram/@franciaraisa
Kim Cattrall is famous for her role in the 'Sex and the City' franchise and was also seen in 'Filthy Rich', 'Ice Princess', 'The Ghost Writer', etc.
Image: Instagram/@kimcattrall
Josh Peck also appears in the sitcom and rose to fame after his hilarious role in 'Drake & Josh'. He was also seen in 'Turner and Hooch', 'Grandfathered', 'Red Dawn' and more.
Image: Instagram/@shuapeck
Tien Tran is also part of 'How I Met Your Father' and is a comedian from Los Angeles. She has been part of 'Hot Date', 'Work in Progress', 'South Side' etc. in the past.
Image: Instagram/@hanktina
Suraj Sharma plays Sid in the sitcom and was seen in 'Life Of Pi', 'The Illegal', 'God Friended Me' and more.
Image: Instagram/@surajsharmagram
Tom Ainsley, known for his roles in 'Safe Inside', 'Boots on the Ground', 'Serpent' and more also features in 'How I Met Your Father'.
Image: Instagram/@tomasainsley