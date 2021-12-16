How India celebrated 50th Vijay Diwas
Image: pib.gov.in
On the occasion of Vijay Diwas on December 16, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
Image: pib.gov.in
Prime Minister Narendra Modi salutes and pays tribute at National War Memorial in New Delhi.
Image: pib.gov.in
PM Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at the National War Memorial in New Delhi
Image: pib.gov.in
PM Narendra Modi walks his way to commemorate Vijay Diwas at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
Image: pib.gov.in
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releases India Post special day cover commemorating India's triumph in 1971 Indo-Pak War in New Delhi
Image: pib.gov.in
President Ram Nath Kovind lays a wreath at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar, Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Image: pib.gov.in
President Ram Nath Kovind and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina met in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Image: pib.gov.in