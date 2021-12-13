How is Pokemon Legends Arceus different from other Pokemon Games?
The Pokemon Legends: Arceus game is based in a new region called Hisui, where it is not common for people and Pokemons to live in close harmony.
In the game, players will experience the classic Pokemon catching experience in a three-dimensional environment in-game, with detailed environments.
In the game, if the Pokemon does not feel comfortable around the player, they will attack the player and inflict damage. Players might have to win some Pokemons by defeating them.
To interact with the new environment, players will get new controls in the game, like running, lunging and more.
Newly discovered Pokemon in the game are Wyrdeer, Basculegion, Kleavor.
