How Liverpool recovered against Villarreal to reach UCL final?
Ahead of the second leg of UEFA Champions League Liverpool already help 2-0 lead and needed score one goal or play a goalless draw to book their ticket for the final.
Villarreal on the other hand needed to win by more than two goals to crush Liverpool's dream of winning the quadruple in the ongoing season.
Boulaye Dia scored the opening goal of the night early in the first half helping Villareal cut down the deficit.
Francis Coquelin level the aggregate score for Villarreal by finding the back of the net from a cross by Etienne Capoue in the 41st minute of the match.
Fabinho however kept Liverpool in front in terms of aggregate scoring the goal through the goalkeeper's legs in the 62nd minute.
Substitute Luis Diaz turned the match around by levelling the score following an assist by Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 67th minute
Sadio Mane found the back of the net in the 74th minute of the second leg as well which sealed the deal for Liverpool against Villarreal
