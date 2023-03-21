Anirban Sarkar
Mar 21 ,2023
How many times India bowled out for under 150 in Kohli, Dhoni and Rohit's captaincy
Image: BCCI
Under MS Dhoni's leadership, India were bowled out for a paltry 149 against New Zealand in 2009
Image: AP
In 2007, the Indian team crashed to a lowly 148 against Australia in Vadodara
Image: AP
While chasing a modest 246 against England, Rohit Sharma led Indian side could only manage 146 in 2022
Image: AP
back in 2017, India got all out for a mere 112 runs against Sri Lanka in Dharamshala
Image: BCCI
In the second ODI against Australia, the Indian team registered 117 runs on the board
Image: BCCI
