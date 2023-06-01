Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jun 01 ,2023
How Michael Jordan is still the richest sportsman despite retiring in 1998
Image: AP
Despite announcing his retirement 25 years, Michael Jordan remains the richest sports man of all time due to his exploits both in sports and business.
As per a list of Highest Paid Athletes of All-Time adjusted for inflation, Jordan tops the chart with a considerable margin.
While he has made USD 3.3 billion in lifetime earnings, he is USD 800 million ahead of his closest competitor.
Golf great Tiger Woods follows Jordan in the list with lifetime earnings of $2.5 billion.
Alongside his earnings from NBA, his earnings from the Jordan Brand and Nike add up to over USD 1.8 billion.
Interestingly, just his earning with Nike would make him rank third in the top 10 list of highest paid-athletes of all time.
25 years after his retirement, Jordan remains a global icon due to his success both as a sports person and an enterpreneur.
