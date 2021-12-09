How 'sacking' of Virat as ODI captain could be 'blessing in disguise' for Kohli the batter
Image: PTI
With Virat Kohli now 'relieved' from ODI captaincy there will be a reduced bit of pressure on himself.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli's last international hundred came in November 2019 and no captaincy might help the batter perform better.
Image: PTI
In overall too, this will help Virat Kohli concentrate on his batting which was seen to have taken a hit in recent times.
Image: PTI
In his new role as a pure batter in the limit over side, the former skipper might be able to renew his drive for excellence with the bat.
Image: PTI