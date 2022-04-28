How Shehnaaz Gill redefined airport looks by adding her own comfortable yet stylish touch
IMAGE: Varinder ChawlaSheh
Actor Shehnaaz Gill who underwent a massive transformation post her exit from Bigg Boss house, was spotted in black at the airport. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a black jeggings with an overcoat with her hair open.
IMAGE: Instagram/VarinderChawla
Keeping her makeup minimal and giving a fresh look, actor Shehnaaz Gill was seen wearing a beautiful light purple-colored suit with work in white around the neck. She paired the same with a white dupatta and salwar at the airprot as she returnd recently from her hometown.
IMAGE: Instagram/@CallMeTheDeviI
Actor Shenaaz Gill was spotted at the airport with late actor Sidharth Shukla as they head to Chandigarh for the shooting of their song. For her airport look, Shehnaaz opted for ethnic wear where she donned a polka dot grey kurta with white palazzos and white/grey dupatta.
IMAGE: Instagram/VarshaChandra
Last year in winter on her way back from Kashmir, actor Shehnaaz Gill was spotted in a high neck white sweater, mint green drawstring jacket, a pair of black leggings, and a black pleated skirt.
IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaaz_FP
Actor Shehnaaz Gill was always known to chose comfort over style, was papped at the airprot wearing a solid pink tracksuit. She rounded off her look with a pair of white sneakers.
IMAGE: Instagram/ShehnaazXEdits_
Keeping her look simple yet stylish, actor Shehnaaz Gill sported a white shirt with boot cut jeans. She paired the look with black boots and a red sling back.
IMAGE: Instagram/Shennaaz_Forever_13