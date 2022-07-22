Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 22 ,2022
How sports fraternity reacted to Droupadi Murmu becoming the 15th President of India
Image: AP
Former India women's captain Mithali Raj congratulated Droupadi Murmu on Twitter and mentioned that her appointment as the President of India is a landmark.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said Droupadi Murmu's journey of progress despite personal hardships "can inspire people across all walks of life".
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Suresh Raina congratulated her on Twitter and said that she is a true role model & inspiration. "The nation looks forward to your leadership," Raina added.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
"A historic and proud moment for all the Indian citizens," Team India veteran Shikhar Dhawan wrote on Twitter while congratulating Droupadi Murmu.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Ajinkya Rahane also took to his Twitter handle and said, "Heartiest congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on becoming the 15th President of India".
Image: @ICC/Twitter
"Your journey has been an inspirational one and may you continue to guide our nation towards progress and development," Dinesh Karthik wrote on Twitter.
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir wished Droupadi Murmu on Twitter and said, "The highest offices of this country are not reserved for the privileged".
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman shed his views and said, "She's one of the leading examples of women empowerment in the country".
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Former India superstar Yuvraj Singh said, "Your story of courage and resilience will be a source of great inspiration for every Indian."
Image: @ICC/Twitter
Find Out More