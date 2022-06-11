How Tejasswi Prakash celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Karan Kundrra in Goa
Image: Instagram/@kkundrra
Tejasswi Prakash recently celebrated her birthday in Goa with beau Karan Kundrra as the latter arranged a romantic getaway for his ladylove.
Image: Instagram/@kkundrra
Karan Kundrra is seen planting a kiss on Tejasswi Prakash’s cheek as the couple is enjoying their time on a private yacht.
Image: Instagram/@kkundrra
Kundrra is seen lifting the birthday girl in his arms on a yacht which is decked up with pink and white coloured balloons.
Image: Instagram/@kkundrra
Tejasswi and Karan could be seen enjoying the view as they posed by turning their back toward the camera.
Image: Instagram/@kkundrra
The pic shared by Karan Kundrra on his Instagram sees Tejasswi holding a bouquet of red roses.
Image: Instagram/@kkundrra