How Tendulkar, Kohli, Ponting & others paid tribute to Shane Warne
Sachin Tendulkar: "Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.
Sourav Ganguly: "Can't believe this ..one of the greatest ..life is so unpredictable..one must realise health is most important than anything else and there is no compromise on that."
Virat Kohli: "Got sad news last night about the demise of Shane we carry on doing what we do in life and we think everything is all about what we are involved in".
Rohit Sharma: "Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in our cricketing world".
Ricky Ponting: "Hard to put this into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname."
Pat Cummins: "Hard to fathom. We all idolised Warnie growing up for his showmanship, will to win from any position and his incredible skill."
David Warner: "Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family."
