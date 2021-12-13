HP DeskJet Ultra 4826 released in India: Check specifications and price
Image: HP
HP has launched a new printer in India. It is named HP Deskjet Ink Advantage Ultra 4826 and it is available for Rs. 8,999 on Amazon.
The printer has a control button lineup on the left side of the top panel with 7 buttons. It can print up to 7.5 pages per minute (without colour) and up to 5.5 pages per minute (with colour).
One can connect with the printer using either USB 2.0 or Wi-Fi 802.11. It supports the following media sizes: A4, B5, A6, and DL envelopes.
The printer comes with cartridges that can print up to 2,600 colourless pages and up to 1,400 coloured pages. File formats supported by the printer are PNG. BMP, PDF, TIFF, and JPEG.
