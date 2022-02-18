Hrithik-Deepika to Ranbir-Shraddha, fresh on-screen pairings to look forward to this year
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will soon be sharing the screen for director Luv Ranjan's untitled project.
Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor/@shraddhakapoor
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in the movie 'Mission Majnu'. The movie will mark Rashmika's Bollywood debut.
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra/@rashmika_mandanna
Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F will share the screen for the romantic thriller film 'Freddy'.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan/@alayaf
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be sharing the screen for the first time in the upcoming movie 'Fighter'.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will be seen in the period drama 'Prithviraj'. The movie will mark the former Miss World's Bollywood debut.
Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will play the leading role in the mythological movie 'Adipurush'.
Image: Instagram/@prabhas
Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot'.
Image: Instagram/@ishaankhatter
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09