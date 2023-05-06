Simple Vishwakarma
May 06 ,2023
Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad keep it casual on movie night
Source: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan and his partner Saba Azad were spotted enjoying a romantic movie night in Mumbai.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan's son, Hridhaan Roshan, also joined the couple for their night out.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik opted for a casual look, donning a black T-shirt, an olive green jacket, khaki pants and black shoes.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Saba looked effortlessly chic in a cropped black T-shirt, light blue denim, stylish shoes, and carried a trendy bag.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The paparazzi managed to capture the couple as they exited a theater in Juhu.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More