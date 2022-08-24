Nehal Gautam
Aug 24 ,2022
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan & others papped as they put their best fashion foot forward
Image: Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan donned a stylish black and white t-shirt with purple trackpants and white shoes.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Jasmin Bhasin made heads turn as she posed for the camera in a stunning blue dress.
Image: Varinder Chawla
'Vikram Vedha' teaser launch event featured Hrithik Roshan sporting a snazzy t-shirt with blue jeans and a cap.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Saif Ali Khan looked cool in a casual outfit as he arrived for the 'Vikram Vedha' teaser launch event.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor looked cool in an oversized t-shirt with black shorts and sunglasses.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Singer Dhvani Bhanushali donned a green printed t-shirt with black shorts while candidly posing for the camera.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Karishma Tanna flaunted her sporty look as she was spotted on the street.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ishaan Khatter looked dapper sporting a cool brown jacket with a pair of black sunglasses.
Image: Varinder Chawla
