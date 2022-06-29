Hrithik Roshan slays it in every beard look; here's proof
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
The actor stuns in a finely trimmed beard as he poses for the camera in a blue t-shirt.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Hrithik Roshan gives major beard goals to boys with his salt and pepper look.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Hrithik Roshan candidly poses for the camera and flaunts his french beard with style.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Hrithik Roshan showcases his intense beard look while shooting for a film.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
The 'Vikram Vedha' star looks cool in a quirky beard look.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Hrithik Roshan dons a cool look with a dense brown beard as he goes on a trip.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Hrithik Roshan looks classy as he clicks a picture of his french beard look while wearing a cap.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan