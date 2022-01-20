Hrithik Roshan to Vicky Kaushal, take tips to look dapper in suits from Bollywood actors
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
Hrithik Roshan created a signature style for himself in a well tailored deep blue suit and paired with a white t-shirt.
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Ranbir Kapoor looks extremely dapper and handsome in a black suit teamed up with a sexy pair of black shoes.
Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor
Loving to experiment with his outfits, Shahid Kapoor paired a black pant suit with a knee length blazer.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Sidharth Malhotra left everyone stunned when he wore a classy black suit. The bow and white shirt is a perfect match for the look.
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Varun Dhawan looks dotting in a dark brown suit. The Badri Ki Dulhaniya actor paired it with grey tie and a white shirt.
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
Vicky Kaushal proves to be an epitome of class when he makes his appearances all decked up in a classy suit.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Kartik Aryan looks stunning in a grey checked pant suit, paired with a black pair of shoes and a black high-neck t-shirt.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan