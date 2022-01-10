Hrithik Roshan's B'day: From Rohit in 'KNPH' to Kabir in 'War', top performances by actor
Image:instagram@kaho_naa_pyar_hain_/hrithikroshan
Actor Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in the year 2000 and with his good looks, he became a heartthrob nationwide.
Image:instagram@kaho_naa_pyar_hain_
Hrithik Roshan's performance in Koi Mill Gaya was very much appreciated as he nailed the character of a mentally-challenged man.
image:instagram@preityzintafcger
In the movie Krissh, Hrithik did an amazing job in the superhero avatar. He played a double role in the film and impressed everyone with his performance.
Image:instagram@kr.rish132
Hrithik nailed it in the Jodhaa Akbar and he simply looked perfect as a Royal King.
Image:instagram@hrfc.rajasthan
Super 30 was a challenging role for Hrithik Roshan. He had to portray a character that is totally opposite from what his onscreen image is, but the actor played the role effortlessly.
Image:instagram@super30film
In Dhoom 2, Hrithik played the role of a stylish robber and the audience loved his chemistry with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Image:instagram@showbizindia
Hrithik Roshan's character as Rajveer Nanda in Bang Bang has left the audience speechless as they got to witness some of his cool action moves.
image:instagram@tigerjeet4
It was a treat to watch Hrithik in War as he looked dashing in the film and also gave an outstanding performance as Major Kabir.
image:instagram@hrithikroshan