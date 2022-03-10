Hrithik Roshan's top action films to watch ahead of 'Vikram Vedha'
Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan
Released in 2019, the movie 'War' featured Hrithik Roshan as an Army officer whose stunning action scenes became a hit among his fans.
Image: 'War' Poster
The 2000 action-thriller, 'Mission Kashmir' was among the initial movies in Hrithik Roshan's career. He played the role of a boy who becomes a terrorist in order to seek revenge against the murders of his family.
Image: 'Mission Kashmir' Poster
Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Agneepath' was the remake of the 1990 movie of the same name. His performance in the film was critically acclaimed.
Image: A Still from 'Agneepath'
Hrithik Roshan essayed the role of a blind man in the film 'Kaabil' who takes an act of violent revenge on his wife's rapists while dodging the police.
Image: A Still from 'Kaabil'
Hrithik Roshan's 'Bang Bang!' garnered massive fame and attention because of its breathtaking action-packed scenes. It even became one of the top-grossing Bollywood films of 2014.
Image: A Still from 'Bang Bang!'
Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, 'Dhoom 2' featured Hrithik Roshan as the main antagonist of the film. His action sequences and dance numbers were loved by the audience.
Image: A Still from 'Dhoom 2'