Nehal Gautam
Aug 22 ,2022
Hrithik-Saba to Arslan-Sussanne; Bollywood celebs spotted in the city
Image: Varinder Chawla
Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their son Taimur caught everyone's attention as they walked out of a restaurant together.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as he posed for the camera in a loose checkered shirt with a black cap.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rumoured couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made heads turn as they walked together having a conversation.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Rakul Preet Singh looked dapper as she walked out of a restaurant donning a cute black top with jeans.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shanaya Kapoor donned an all-white outfit and paired it with matching sneakers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni walked hand in hand as they arrived at an event together.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover attended an event donning a classy pair of checkered suit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
