Hrithik-Saba, Vicky-Katrina to Saif-Kareena, Bollywood duos go bling at recent party
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood's adorable couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan looked absolutely stunning together posing for the shutterbugs.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Another beautiful couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap looked exceptionally stunning together while posing at the party.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Janhvi Kapoor picked a pink shimmer gown that made her look beautiful.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Ananya Panday decided to go the Kendall Jenner way with her outfit of the night. She wore a beige, embellished sheer gown for the starry night.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Tamannaah Bhatia had opted for hot pink in a sea of black, standing out in the neon shade dress and pumps.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arived at a recent star studded event together. Katrina wore a mini white full sleeve dress while Vicky looked dapper in black formals.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani were twinning as the Jug Jugg Jeeyo couple turned up in white and silver ensembles.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
TV czarina Ekta Kapoor looked beautiful in a brown bling gown while matching it with white heels.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Tabu was spotted in a blue blingy saree--'bring the bling' was apparently the theme for the party.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Actor Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in a green blazer and shorts paired with huge pink heels.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Unlike others, actor Tara Sutaria ditched the usual long gown and looked ethereal in her beautiful white dress traditional dress.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Kareena was in a silver dress, Saif was in black and white suit with a bowtie. He gave company to Malaika as well as her sister Amrita Arora as they all posed for pictures together.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan has finally made it official by making his first formal public appearance with actor-singer Saba Azad in colour co-ordinated outfits.
IMAGE: Viral Bhayani