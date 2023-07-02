Niharika Sanjeeiv

Huma Qureshi aces the formal aesthetics in an orange pantsuit
Huma Qureshi/Instagram
Huma Qureshi, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tarla, is busy with promotions. Huma Qureshi/Instagram
During one of her promotional events, the actress wore an orange pantsuit set. Huma Qureshi/Instagram
She accessorised her look with chunky gold hoop earrings. Huma Qureshi/Instagram
Sporting a nude makeup look, the actress sported pink lips. Huma Qureshi/Instagram
To give an edge to her look, the actress styled her hair into soft curls. Huma Qureshi/Instagram
To accentuate her look, Huma paired the pantsuit with black high-heels. Huma Qureshi/Instagram
She captioned the post as "Many moods of Tarla". Huma Qureshi/Instagram
Tarla is set to premiere on July 7. Huma Qureshi/Instagram
