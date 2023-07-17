Shreya Pandey
Jul 17 ,2023
Huma Qureshi adds a floral touch to her plain black jumpsuit
Huma Qureshi has shared new pictures of herself on social media.
Huma Qureshi donned a black, off-shouldered jumpsuit during the promotion of her show Tarla.
Huma Qureshi paired her jumpsuit with a matching high heel.
She accessorised her look with a pair of loop, statement earrings.
She completed her look by leaving her tresses open.
Huma Qureshi kept her look classy with dewy makeup and minimal accessories.
She also posed with chef Gary Mehigan at the event.
