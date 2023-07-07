Shreya Pandey
Jul 07 ,2023
Huma Qureshi dines with Mumbai's famous dabbawalas
Varinder Chawla
Huma Qureshi stepped out in style to promote her movie Tarla.
Varinder Chawla
The actress dined out with the famous dabbawalas of Mumbai.
Varinder Chawla
The actress donned a pink co-ord set and accessorised with a traditional cap worn by the dabbawalas.
Varinder Chawla
She teamed her co-ord set with a matching shrug.
Varinder Chawla
What caught the eye of netizens in her outfit was the quirky earrings in the shape of an ice cream.
Varinder Chawla
She posed with the dabbawalas after dining with them
Varinder Chawla
The actress teamed her outfit with heeled footwear.
Varinder Chawla
Huma Qureshi plays the role of chef Tarla Dalal in her upcoming film.
Varinder Chawla
