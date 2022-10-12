Kriti Nayyar
Huma Qureshi's comfortable and chic outfits for nailing the everyday look
Image: Instagram/ @iamhumaq
Huma Qureshi's wardrobe is all about comfort fashion, which is also equally stylish.
Image: Instagram/ @iamhumaq
The actor carries every outfit effortlessly. She paired up a casual black top with denim shorts, accentuating her look with a statement bag.
Image: Instagram/ @iamhumaq
Huma looks chic in this tie and dye co-ord set, amped up with a pair of glasses.
Image: Instagram/ @iamhumaq
Kaftan dresses make for the perfect choice when it comes to balancing comfort with style.
Image: Instagram/ @iamhumaq
Huma opted for a simple cream-coloured suit for an outing. Not to miss her adorable hair accessory.
Image: Instagram/ @iamhumaq
A vibrant maxi dress looks amazing for a day out. Huma spruced up her attire with a chunky neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/ @iamhumaq
The actor's love for quirky co-ord sets is evident here as well.
Image: Instagram/ @iamhumaq
