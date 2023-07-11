Leechhvee Roy
Jul 11 ,2023
Hyundai's latest launch: Micro SUV Exter
Hyundai website
Hyundai Motor India launched Exter, a micro SUV in the entry-level segment, priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.31 lakh.
Exter rivals Tata Motors Punch with 1.2 litre petrol engine, manual and automatic options.
Hyundai becomes a full-range SUV manufacturer in India with investment of Rs 950 crore in Exter's development.
Exter adds to Hyundai's SUV portfolio, making it the only company to offer products in six SUV sub-segments.
Exter is expected to boost entry-level SUV segment sales to 20,000-22,000 units per month.
Find Out More