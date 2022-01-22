Ibrahim-Palak Tiwari to Navya Naveli-Meezan, B-town star kids rumoured to be dating
Image: Instagram/ @iak_vibes/ @palaktiwarii
Rumours of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dating Meezaan Jafri have been doing rounds for a long time.
Image: Instagram/ @navyananda/ @meezanj
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have confirmed their relationship and are often seen showering love and adulation on each other via social media.
Image: Instagram/ @aadar.jainn
Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter have kept a low profile when it comes to dating, but various reports have put a stamp on their relationship status.
Image: Instagram/ @ananya.panday_30
Alaya F has also sparked dating rumours with late Bal Thackeray’s grandson Aaishvary Thackery.
Image: Instagram/ @alayaf/ @aaishvarythackeray
Ahan Shetty and his ladylove Tania Shroff often flaunt their adorable pictures on social media. Even their wedding rumours had been making rounds on the internet.
Image: Instagram/ @tania_shroff
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari sparked dating rumours by stepping out together in Mumbai recently.
Image: Instagram/ @iak_vibes/ @palaktiwarii
'Dhadak' star Janhvi Kapoor has been linked with Akshat Rajan even before she made her Bollywood debut. The duo is spotted together on various occasions.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor_khushikapoor