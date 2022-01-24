ICC Awards 2021: Full list of winners
ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year has been awarded to India's Smriti Mandhana as she scored 855 runs in 22 matches at an average of 38.86 with one century and five fifties.
ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year presented to Shaheen Afridi of Pakistan for his 78 wickets in 36 internationals at an average of 22.20.
ICC Umpire of the Year was awarded to Marais Erasmus as he has overseen 20 international fixtures across the three formats in 2021.
ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year was given to Mohammad Rizwan for scoring 1326 runs in 29 matches at an average of 73.66 with one century.
ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year was awarded to Tammy Beaumont for her 303 runs in nine matches at an average of 33.66 with three half-centuries.
ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year was presented to Janneman Malan for his 715 runs in 17 matches at 47.66 avg. & 101.85 strike rate, including two centuries & three fifties.
ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year was awarded to Fatima Sana of Pakistan for her 24 wickets at an average of 23.95 and 165 runs in 16 matches.
ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year presented to Zeeshan Maqsood of Oman for scoring 316 runs at 31.60 and 21 wickets at 18.80 across 13 matches.
ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year was awarded to Babar Azam of Pakistan for his 405 runs in six matches at an average of 67.50 with two centuries.
ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year was awarded to Lizelle Lee of South Africa for her 632 runs in 11 matches at an average of 90.28 with a century & 5 half-centuries.
ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year was awarded to Joe Root of England for his sensational 1708 runs in 15 matches with six centuries.
