Vishal Tiwari
Jun 27 ,2023
ICC sends World Cup trophy to space
Image: ICC
The ICC on Monday sent the Cricket World Cup into space to kickstart the trophy tour.
Image: ICC
The trophy entered the Earth's stratosphere and went as high as 120,000 feet from the ground.
Image: ICC
The trophy was sent on a stratospheric balloon with min temp reaching -65°C at peak altitude.
Image: GCA
The trophy immediately started its descent, finally landing at Narendra Modi Stadium.
It was done to set the stage for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.
Image: AP
The tournament will be held in October-November this year. The schedule is not out yet.
Image: AP
