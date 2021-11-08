ICC T20 World Cup 2021: What went wrong for Virat Kohli-led Team India?
The coin did not land in skipper Virat Kohli's favor when it mattered and losing the toss in the first two games ended up costing Team India dearly
Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul's underwhelming performances against Pakistan & New Zealand added pressure on the middle-order early on
The Indian bowlers failed to rediscover their rhythm as they could only register two wickets in the first two Super 12 games
Failure to accelerate in the middle overs against Pak & NZ meant that the Men In Blue could never set competitive totals in both games
Selecting newcomer Varun Chakravarthy ahead of senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the first two games backfired for the India team
