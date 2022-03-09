ICC Women's World Cup: 5 Players to watch out for in NZ vs IND match
Image: ICC, Twitter@ICC
Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj is one of the top players to watch out for as the 39-year old is the highest run-scorer in ODI history with 7,623 runs.
Image: PTI
Suzie Bates's fantastic 79-run knock of just 68 deliveries against Bangladesh makes her one of the top players to watch out for as well.
Image: ICC
Opener Smriti Mandhana is another player to look out for as she scored a brilliant fifty in the opening game against Pakistan.
Image: PIT
Although New Zealand lost their opening game to West Indies, Sophie Devine emerged as one of the standout performers with her outstanding century.
Image: ANI
All-rounder Deepti Sharma put in a brilliant display against Pakistan as she scored a 40-run knock and also picked up the crucial wicket of captain Bismah Maroof.
Image: ICC