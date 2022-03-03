ICC Women's World Cup: 6 players who could be the breakout stars of the tournament
Twitter Image: @ICC
1. India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh heads into the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, following a great series with the bat against New Zealand. The 18-year-old has 222 runs to her credit in seven ODIs with the best score of 65 runs.
Twitter Image: @ICC
2. Amelia Kerr is also a player to watch out in the Women's World Cup, having scored 1039 runs in 46 matches for New Zealand so far. She burst into international cricket courtesy of her knock of 232* runs against Ireland in 2018.
Twitter Image: @ICC
3. 17-year-old Kiwi cricketer, Fran Jonas also features in the list of players who would be expected to shine in the World Cup. She has picked up two wickets so far in four WODI matches.
Twitter Image: @WHITE_FERNS
4. ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the year 2021, Tammy Beaumont will be one of the top stars in the 50-over Women's World Cup, as she has scored 2949 runs in 85 WODIs with eight centuries and 14 fifties.
Twitter Image: @ICC
5. Australian allrounder Alana King(right) made her international debut in January this year and will be expected to be a breakout player in the World Cup. She has notched up two wickets in three WODIs so far.
Twitter Image: @ICC
6. Aussie cricketer Beth Mooney is one of the top stars to feature in the Women's World Cup 2022. She has scored 1481 runs in 45 matches so far with the help of two hundreds and 10 fifties.
Twitter Image: @ICC