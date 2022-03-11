ICC Women's World Cup: 7 players to watch out for in IND vs WI match
Image: PCB, BCCI
Despite her relatively subdued performances so far in the World Cup, Mithali Raj is one of the top players to watch out for as she is the highest run-scorer in ODI history with 7,663 runs.
Image: Twitter@BCCIWomen
West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is another player to watch out for closely because of her outstanding ability to deliver with both bat and ball.
Image: ICC
Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continues to be one of the top players after she smacked a fantastic fifty in the team's opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Image: PTI
Opener Deandra Dottin has gotten her ICC Women's World Cup to a decent start as she has scored 43 runs over the course of two games and also picked up two wickets.
Image: PCB
Pooja Vastrakar is perhaps the top player to watch out for after the 22-year old smacked 67 runs in the opening game against Pakistan before picking up four wickets against New Zealand.
Image: Twitter@BCCIWomen
Hayley Matthews has undoubtedly been the standout performer of WI as she has smashed 164 runs and picked up four wickets over the course of two matches.
Image: ICC
Although Harmanpreet Kaur struggled in India's opening game against Pakistan, she seemed to find her form in the next as she hit a quick 71 runs off just 63 deliveries against New Zealand.
Image: ICC