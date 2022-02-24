ICC World Cup Super League Standings: Who stands ahead of whom?
BCCI/ Twitter/ Bangladesh Cricket/ Instagram
England cricket team are currently atop the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Standings with 95 points. In 15 matches, the Eoin Morgan team has registered 9 wins and lost 5 matches while one match ended in no result.
Image: England Cricket/ Instagram
Bangladesh Cricket Team is currently on the second spot with 90 points from 13 matches. The team has 9 wins and 4 losses so far.
Image: Bangladesh Tigers/ Instagram
India cricket team are currently third on the points table with 79 points from 12 matches. The team has so far won 8 matches and lost 4 so far.
Image: BCCI/ Twitter
Ireland Cricket Team is surprisingly fourth on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The team has 68 points from 18 matches with 6 wins, 10 losses and 2 matches ending in no result.
Image: Cricket Ireland/ Twitter
Sri Lanka Cricket Team are 5th in the standings with 6 wins, 11 losses and 1 match ending in no result. In a total of 18 matches, the team has 68 points.
Image: Sri Lanka Cricket/ Instagram
Afghanistan Cricket team are 6th on the points table with 60 points from 7 matches. The team has so far registered 6 wins and 1 loss so far.
Image: Afghanistan Cricket Board/ Twitter
The T20 World Cup champions Australia are in the 7th spot on the ICC World Cup Super League Standings. The team has 6 wins and 3 loss from 9 matches and have a total of 60 points.
Image: Cricket Australia/ Twitter