ICC World Test Championship 2021-23: Updated standings after India's defeat
Image: ICC
India have dropped to the 5th position after losing the third Test match against South Africa. India have 49.07 points percentage (PCT).
Image: ICC
Sri Lanka are currently on top of the ICC World Test Championship points table with a points percentage of 100.00.
Image: ICC
Australia are placed No. 2 on the ICC WTC points table courtesy of their recent wins against England in Ashes series. The Aussies have a PCT of 83.33.
Image: cricket.com.au
Pakistan are placed No. 3 on the ICC World Test Championship points table with a points percentage of 75.00 .
Image: PCB
South Africa have moved up to the 4th position in the ICC WTC points table after their two back-to-back wins against India. SA have a PCT of 66.66.
Image: ICC
Defending champions New Zealand are placed 6th on the WTC points table with a 33.33 points percentage.
Image: BCCI
Bangladesh and West Indies are ranked No. 7 and No. 8 respectively in the ICC WTC points table. Both countries have a PCT of 25.00.
Image: AP
England are ranked No. 9 on the WTC points table. The side have a dismal PCT of 10.41. England are placed at the bottom of the points table.
Image: ECB