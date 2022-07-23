Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Iconic moments of Vince McMahon's career as WWE owner finally retires at 77
Image: wwe.com
Vince McMahon bought WWE from his father Vincent J McMahon in the early 1980s and turned the promotion into a billion-dollar brand.
Image: wwe.com
Vince McMahon transformed the world of professional wrestling and took WWE to the pinnacle of sports entertainment for almost 40 years.
Image: wwe.com
McMahon put the entire promotion in line to host the maiden edition of WrestleMania, which is currently the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) event organized by WWE.
Image: wwe.com
McMahon is most remembered for his feud against Stone Cold Steve Austin, which became the biggest storyline for the promotion in the late 90s.
Image: wwe.com
McMahon's clash against Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania 19 in 2003 is also remembered as one of the biggest matches of his career in WWE as a wrestler.
Image: wwe.com
During his heel run 2005, McMahon clashed against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 22, which became one of the most exciting highlights of the event.
Image: wwe.com
McMahon was also known for his close bond with former US President Donald Trump, most remembered for the Battle of the Billionaires at WrestleMania 23.
Image: wwe.com
While Steve Austin returned to WWE after 19 years at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, he beat up McMahon during a promo.
Image: wwe.com
Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the position of WWE's chairman and CEO at the age of 77 years old.
Image: wwe.com
