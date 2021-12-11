Idris Elba to Gal Gadot, DC actors set to star in upcoming Non-DCEU projects
Image: Twitter/@MonaArbie
Margot Robbie, who famously played Harley Quinn in the DCEU will soon take on the role of Barbie in an upcoming live-action Barbie movie opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken.
Image: Instagram/@thesuicidesquad
Ezra Miller, DC's Barry Allen is all set to reprise his role as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which will premiere in April 2022.
Image: Twitter/@BlackMajikMan90
Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot will next be seen in a new biopic of Cleopatra, which will be helmed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fame Kari Skogland.
Image: Twitter/@michael24377912
Aquaman's Jason Momoa will soon be seen in a fantasy adventure film titled Slumberland, which will release on Netflix in 2022.
Image: Twitter/@cine_reminder
Henry Cavill, who appeared in DC's Man of Steel in 2013 will soon be seen in The Witcher Season 2, which is set to release on December 17, 2021 on Netflix.
Image: Twitter/@Wulf_Helm