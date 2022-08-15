Kriti Nayyar
IFFM Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah and other major winners
Image: Insta/ @ranveersingh/ @shefalishahofficial
Ranveer Singh (Best Actor): Ranveer bagged the best actor award for his impeccable performance in the sports drama '83'.
Image: Instagram/ @ranveersingh
Shefali Shah (Best Actress): Shefali took home the celebrated award for her stint in 'Jalsa'.
Image: Instagram/ @shefalishahofficial
'83' (Best Film): The Kabir Khan directorial chronicled the Indian cricket team's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.
Image: Instagram/ @bingedofficial
Shoojit Sircar (Best Director): The 'Sardar Udham' filmmaker shared the award with Aparna Sen, who helmed 'The Rapist'.
Image: Instagram/ @shoojitsircar
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (Best Series): The Amazon Prime medical drama has been much loved by audiences and critics alike.
Image: Instagram/ @innocent_akshit_movies
Mohit Raina (Best Actor in a Series): The actor took home the award for his role in 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'.
Image: Instagram/ @merainna
Sakshi Tanwar (Best Actress in a Series): The celebrated actor received the accolade for 'Mai'.
Image: Instagram/ @sakshitanwarworld
