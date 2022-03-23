iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Rodrigo slay at the red carpet event
Image: Instagram/@iheartradio /@sixkla
Olivia Rodrigo donned a lavender tube dress which was paired with latex leggings for the award show.
Image: Instagram/@iheartradio
For her arrival on the red carpet, Jennifer Lopez went with an velvet bralette, with matching comfy trousers.
Image: Instagram/@sixkla
Megan Thee Stallion opted for corseted black gown featuring a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram/@digster_pop
Heidi Klum wore a silver, sequined mini dress featuring long sleeves and a mock neck.
Image: Instagram/@digster_pop
Willow Smith went all-black at the red carpet of iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022.
Image: Instagram/@digster_pop
Halsey appeared in one of her most daring looks in a cutout bejewelled jumpsuit with black flare.
Image: Instagram/@digster_pop