IIFA 2022 highlights: Vicky Kaushal & Kriti win big, Tiger Shroff sets the stage ablaze
Image: Instagram/ @iifa
Kriti Sanon got the IIFA award for Performance in a Lead Role Female for her stint in 'Mimi'.
Image: Instagram/ @iifa
Vicky Kaushal took home the IIFA trophy for Performance in a Lead Role Male for 'Sardar Udham'.
Image: Instagram/ @iifa
Tiger Shroff's impeccable performance was one of the biggest highlights of the glamourous night.
Image: Instagram/ @iifa
Music maestro AR Rahman received the award for Best Background score in Akshay Kumar- Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Atrangi Re'.
Image: Instagram/ @iifa
Another dazzling performance of the evening was by Sara Ali Khan, as she took to the stage in gorgeous sequin outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @iifa
Abhishek Bachchan was also among the celebrities who performed at the IIFA 2022. The actor grooved to the song 'Macha Maha Re' from his film 'Dasvi'.
Image: Instagram/ @iifa
Pankaj Tripathi won the award for Performance in a Supporting Role Male, for his incredible act in 'Ludo'.
Image: Instagram/ @iifa