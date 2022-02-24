Ileana D'Cruz is a total beach baby in these gorgeous pictures
Image: Instagram/ @ileana_official
Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram handle is filled with beautiful glimpses of her on various beach vacations, proving that she's a total water baby.
Image: Instagram/ @ileana_official
The 'Rustom' star sheds major goals when it comes to flaunting gorgeous beach outfits, and this red two-piece outfit makes her look adorable.
Image: Instagram/ @ileana_official
Ileana can be seen posing in a cute white bikini with frills as she relishes her getaway.
Image: Instagram/ @ileana_official
The actor chills in a picturesque location, flaunting her black bikini paired with a matching cap and a striped wraparound.
Image: Instagram/ @ileana_official
This candid glimpse of Ileana shedding smiles amid beachy waves is proof of how much she loves travelling to seaside locations.
Image: Instagram/ @ileana_official
The 'Main Tera Hero' actor is seen enjoying her yacht ride on a sunny day. Her all-black look is to die for.
Image: Instagram/ @ileana_official
The blush pink bikini with fringe detailing, paired with denims and a white shrug makes Ileana look all set to venture out and enjoy her day by the beach.
Image: Instagram/ @ileana_official