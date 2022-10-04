Aditi Rathi

Oct 05 ,2022

Ileana D'Cruz: Take cues from the actor to stun in ethnic outfits during festive season
Image: Instagram/@ileana_official
An all-black ethnic outfit surely makes a go-to look during the festive season. Image: Instagram/@ileana_official
A shimmery red gown is a head-turning outfit for any reception or party. Image: Instagram/@ileana_official
Ileana D'Cruz's pink gharara suit look is definitely steal-worthy. Image: Instagram/@ileana_official
Some trendy and colourful Kaftans are surely a fit for any occasion. Image: Instagram/@ileana_official
D'Cruz once donned a purple lehenga with some intricate silver work. Image: Instagram/@ileana_official
Sarees undoubtedly make a perfect choice for every occasion. Image: Instagram/@ileana_official
